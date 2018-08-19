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Mysterious Russian Military Satellite Secrets Revealed By NASA and Pentagon Insiders
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26 views • August 19, 2018
A nationally award-winning journalist, David Bross has written about the commercial satellite and space industries for 30 years. He currently is a freelance journalist in the Washington, D.C., area. During his career he has covered Capitol Hill telecommunications and space law and the business of aerospace from banking that funds the industry to the insurance that indemnifies it.
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