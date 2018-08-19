More Royal Enfield

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11 views • August 19, 2018
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 30, 2018, I talk about our local bike shop taking on the Royal Enfield line. I'm looking forward in this video, to riding one in the next video. If you are in the southern central valley of California and you want to take a look at these awesome bikes, visit my favorite bike shop, Adventure Center.
https://www.acphusky.com/
https://www.acphusky.com/
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