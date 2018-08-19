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al Safa - 2018 (Syrian Civil War)
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20 views • August 19, 2018
http://www.modernwar.games/game-overview/alSafa/
ISIS attempt to break out of the Al-Safa pocket that they are stuck in.
Syrian Arab Army take a large chunk to the southwest of Ardh Safa.
They also clash with ISIS at Ardh al-Banat, Durs and Shir Tur al-Hawiyah.
ISIS attempt to break out of the Al-Safa pocket that they are stuck in.
Syrian Arab Army take a large chunk to the southwest of Ardh Safa.
They also clash with ISIS at Ardh al-Banat, Durs and Shir Tur al-Hawiyah.
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