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FW 190 A-5 WWII Airplane!
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61 views • August 19, 2018
A restored original WWII FW 190 airplane, with a rare BMW 801 radial engine! This video was taken in 2012, while a new portion of the museum was under construction. Imagine having airplanes like this in your hometown! Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, WA.
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