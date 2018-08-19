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HUTraffic ... 2018 Homeless are taken to FEMA Camps & then sold off-planet by Deep State/MJ12
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97 views • August 19, 2018
People do not realize how horrific homelessness is. I was homeless for 8 months in Maine during the winter months. You do not exist in the minds of those going about their daily lives. It can be the most hopeless feeling you will ever have in your life it was for me. I hope people wake up to the fact that anyone at any time could face those challenges . . . Go to AllSkyCam.com and see ships overhead, regularly.
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