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Satanists Want Statue of Baphomet Installed on Government Property in Arkansas
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349 views • August 19, 2018
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article216821490.html
Credits to brother Daniel for this video. His YouTube channel is Follower of Christ777 (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2wOekGGInsxxVkwLjhrboA).
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org along with NicholaspoGm (https://www.real.video/channel/nicholaspogm) on Real.Video.
Credits to brother Daniel for this video. His YouTube channel is Follower of Christ777 (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2wOekGGInsxxVkwLjhrboA).
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org along with NicholaspoGm (https://www.real.video/channel/nicholaspogm) on Real.Video.
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