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PLASMA ENERGIES WORKSHOP
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71 views • August 19, 2018
This workshop was held on October 18, 2016 by Paul and Lynn Schmaltz in Red Lodge, Montana. It discusses what plasma energy is and how to use it to help the physical body and also how to help animals and plants. it shows some of the products Paul and Lynn have created using their knowledge.
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