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FrankenFoot Theatre Episode 13 - Diabetes Is A RACKET
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45 views • August 19, 2018
The partial origin of FrankenFoot; I mention the Gestapo tactics of the pharmaceutical pushers; mention of the 2017 New York City primaries and how NOT ONE NON-ETHNIC PERSONAGE WAS VOTED IN.
Of course, mention of #PEEOTUS and other silliness regarding the Trump administration (I utter the word "@$$" right at the 44 minute mark); musical frequencies
Dedicated to Smedley Darlington Butler
Of course, mention of #PEEOTUS and other silliness regarding the Trump administration (I utter the word "@$$" right at the 44 minute mark); musical frequencies
Dedicated to Smedley Darlington Butler
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