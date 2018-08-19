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Agenda21 ... 2017 ... Cal Fires Update ~ They REALLY Don't Care, Agenda 2030 in Action
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465 views • August 19, 2018
So, soon the nwo communists will have only the richest and the poorest people in California. What does this mean for America? Country being stolen out from under us. Literally.
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