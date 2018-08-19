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MattKingUSA - North Texas Summer
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3 views • August 19, 2018
Song: North Texas Summer
Song Date - 2018
License - Creative Commons
Song By MattKingUSA
Label - Autumn Street Records
Video - 2018
Recorded with Nikon D3400
Edited on - Ubuntu Linux
Editing Software - Lightworks
Website - https://www.mattkingusa.com
Song Date - 2018
License - Creative Commons
Song By MattKingUSA
Label - Autumn Street Records
Video - 2018
Recorded with Nikon D3400
Edited on - Ubuntu Linux
Editing Software - Lightworks
Website - https://www.mattkingusa.com
Keywords
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