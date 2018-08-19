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Alex Interviews Mike Zullo About Obamas' Fake Birth Certificate
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39 views • August 19, 2018
Alex interviews Mike Zullo and delivers the truth about Obamas' fake birth certificate. "It's a 100% fabricated PDF computer generated forgery". Europes' top forensic document specialist in Italy came to the same conclusion. So did Reed Hayes, the court certified "expert witness" that Obamas' legal team even uses from time to time. He too said that it is a 100% forgery.
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