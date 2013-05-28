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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday May 28 2013 Full Length
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35 views • August 19, 2018
On The May 28, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, David Knight speaks with Karen Hudes who worked for 20 years in the World Bank's legal department. Ms. Hudes is a whistleblower involved in a laundry list of corruption that has begun to rear its shadowy cranium in The World Bank.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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