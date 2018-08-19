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TecHistory ... Why Do Disney Princesses All Look Like Babies?
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33 views • August 19, 2018
I noticed something weird about Disney Princesses lately. Naturally, I had to examine it through the lens of science. The answer led me to new knowledge about human development, the domestication and taming of animals, and why we find things cute in the first place.
You’ll never look at cartoons the same way again.
You’ll never look at cartoons the same way again.
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