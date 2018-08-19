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God-Given, Fundamental Right To Be A Parent - Fed. Case Law
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7 views • August 19, 2018
Fathers Day Demonstration 2018 - U.S. Capitol
http://exiledfathers.org/constitutional_right_to_be_a_parent.htm
http://www.ExiledParents.org
http://exiledfathers.org/constitutional_right_to_be_a_parent.htm
http://www.ExiledParents.org
Keywords
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