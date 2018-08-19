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Fight Christian Anti-Semitism
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57 views • August 19, 2018
Jesus, not Hitler, is the most vile evil Anti-Semite who ever lived per the Jewish Rabbis.
Hitler was Time Magazines man of the year 1938.
.How they REALLY feel about "Jesus" - http://www.noahide.com/yeshu.htm
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/8616-jesus-of-nazareth
Why is Greece the most anti-Semitic country in Europe? - Jewish Israeli news.
Greece gave us the new testament in Greek, not Hebrew.
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/how-anti-semitic-is-greece-really-1.5248999
Hitler was Time Magazines man of the year 1938.
.How they REALLY feel about "Jesus" - http://www.noahide.com/yeshu.htm
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/8616-jesus-of-nazareth
Why is Greece the most anti-Semitic country in Europe? - Jewish Israeli news.
Greece gave us the new testament in Greek, not Hebrew.
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/how-anti-semitic-is-greece-really-1.5248999
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