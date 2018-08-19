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Katie Hopkins speaks about Sadiq Khan and how the voting system in cities are...
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51 views • August 19, 2018
The day that Sadiq Kahn "won" , areas that would traditionally vote conservatives, there were problems at the polling stations with people who were registered to vote being unable to and turned away from polling stations. Mayors promote The UN agenda 21/30 mega cities, smart grid, relocation through regeneration plan. All control
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