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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday May 29 2013 Full Length
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0 view • August 19, 2018
On The May 29, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, David Knight speaks with Elizabeth Rich she is a Wisconsin attorney who has practiced in the areas of environmental, land use and regulatory law for 25 years. She works for clients who challenge the government. She has lived on a 40-acre farm since 1995 and raises goats for dairy products and chickens for meat and eggs.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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