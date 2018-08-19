© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Street Poll re: Alex Jones banned from social media
Follow
0
Share
Report
79 views • August 19, 2018
Street poll at Port Credit, Canada, conducted on August 18, 2018 regarding the recent banning of Alex Jones and InfoWars from facebook and youtube and many other social media platforms.
Three (3) questions were asked:
1 - Are you aware of the recent banning of Alex Jones + InfoWars from social media?
2 - Should large social media platforms be allowed to ban people based on which political party they support?
3 - Would torturing a robot on air be something you'd watch?
Three (3) questions were asked:
1 - Are you aware of the recent banning of Alex Jones + InfoWars from social media?
2 - Should large social media platforms be allowed to ban people based on which political party they support?
3 - Would torturing a robot on air be something you'd watch?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.