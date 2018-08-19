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America - Cover by First Aid Kit (written by Paul Simon)
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34 views • August 19, 2018
The duo First Aid Kit, are sisters from Enskede Sweden who started writing and singing as teenagers in 2007. Like others who've gained talent recognition by posting their own videos online, these girls had local radio play in their first year with their song "Tangerine". Then they had a band in England which had success doing "Drunken Trees" ...a song that First Aid Kit wrote.
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