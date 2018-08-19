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What To Do With The Dead Bodies After the SHTF
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154 views • August 19, 2018
What To Do With The Dead Bodies After the SHTF
A lot of people don't like talking about this issue, but if you are prepping for hardcore SHTF scenarios you are going to have to address this problem, like it or not. Its natural that people will die in SHTF scenarios. And if they die on your property or near your property you better know how to properly dispose of corpses because they do bring disease and unwanted pests all around the area, not to mention a horrid stench.
A lot of people don't like talking about this issue, but if you are prepping for hardcore SHTF scenarios you are going to have to address this problem, like it or not. Its natural that people will die in SHTF scenarios. And if they die on your property or near your property you better know how to properly dispose of corpses because they do bring disease and unwanted pests all around the area, not to mention a horrid stench.
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