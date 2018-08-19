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Nelson Mandela's Greatest Achievement
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34 views • August 19, 2018
Whenever a perceived threat to the total control of humanity, by the infamous 'hidden hand', makes an appearance, the first step is to undermine the efforts of that threat, by whatever means comes to hand. Hitler, when all else failed, was said to be a 'covert' member of the gang, working for the gang. http://enochered.wordpress.com
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