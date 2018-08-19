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Worst Mistakes to Avoid When Going Off-Grid, Other Tips
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178 views • August 19, 2018
Worst Mistakes to Avoid When Going Off-Grid, Other Tips
Always learn from the experienced and plan everything out before you go ahead and do something like going totally off-grid. Life can be a lot harder relying mostly on nature, especially for beginners who have not planned it all out.
Always learn from the experienced and plan everything out before you go ahead and do something like going totally off-grid. Life can be a lot harder relying mostly on nature, especially for beginners who have not planned it all out.
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