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Unlimited Filtered Drinking Water For Less Than $35
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596 views • August 19, 2018
Unlimited Filtered Drinking Water For Less Than $35
I'm thinking you could build something like this for rainwater, and it could filter the rainwater as it gets collected. You'd have to make sure it won't overflow during heavy rain though. Nice idea this guy had.
I'm thinking you could build something like this for rainwater, and it could filter the rainwater as it gets collected. You'd have to make sure it won't overflow during heavy rain though. Nice idea this guy had.
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