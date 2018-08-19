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Stories of Post Abortive Healing | Lauren Roman
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15 views • August 19, 2018
www.InYourCorner.info Lauren Roman starred in the ABC Daytime Soap Opera All My Children as "Laura Kirk English" from 1995-98.
What her fans didn't know was that Lauren was hiding a secret that haunted her. She had an abortion just before landing her role on the show and she was suffering from the pain, shame, sorrow of abortion.
In this video Lauren shares her story of post abortive healing.
What her fans didn't know was that Lauren was hiding a secret that haunted her. She had an abortion just before landing her role on the show and she was suffering from the pain, shame, sorrow of abortion.
In this video Lauren shares her story of post abortive healing.
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