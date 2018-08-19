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Liz Wheeler LIVE at YAF's 40th annual National Conservative Student Conference
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34 views • August 19, 2018
YAFTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-AGCUwX7C-D4BsBook9fQ
The Young America’s Foundation hosted its annual National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, DC. Liz Wheeler, host of “Tipping Point” on One America News Network, was one of the many speakers on day three of the gathering. In this clip, she talks about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-AGCUwX7C-D4BsBook9fQ
The Young America’s Foundation hosted its annual National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, DC. Liz Wheeler, host of “Tipping Point” on One America News Network, was one of the many speakers on day three of the gathering. In this clip, she talks about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism
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