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Part III: Secret Knowledge: The Matrix: The Inter-dimensional War
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55 views • August 19, 2018
2 dimensional [court-]world of the "Straw man."
https://www.mathsisfun.com/algebra/trig-sin-cos-tan-graphs.html -Shows relationship of wave to a circle.
The Great Pyramid is relationship of 3 dimensions to Time.
This is Secret Knowledge which the ancients knew & Measured. Great Pyramid ties into all pyramids thruout the Earth as an energy grid.
https://www.amazon.com/Inter-Dimensional-War-educational-world-Cosmos-ebook/dp/B016FW6P32/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1534677696&sr=8-7&keywords=Duncan+Phelps
https://www.mathsisfun.com/algebra/trig-sin-cos-tan-graphs.html -Shows relationship of wave to a circle.
The Great Pyramid is relationship of 3 dimensions to Time.
This is Secret Knowledge which the ancients knew & Measured. Great Pyramid ties into all pyramids thruout the Earth as an energy grid.
https://www.amazon.com/Inter-Dimensional-War-educational-world-Cosmos-ebook/dp/B016FW6P32/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1534677696&sr=8-7&keywords=Duncan+Phelps
Keywords
false flaggreat pyramidadmiralty law9-11straw manancient knowledgecontractthe matrixsecret knowledgejudy woodley linesduncan phelpsgoodbadliarortruthadmiralty rulecommercial lawcorporate worldcrop circledragon pathsforgotten knowledgeinterdimensional warmeasuressandy hook school shootingsecret teachingtime dimension
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