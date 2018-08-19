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The Death of John F. Kennedy Jr - Mayday Air Crash Investigation S14E02 (full), 2016
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135 views • August 19, 2018
This production is trying to make Kennedy Jr a questionable pilot due to lack of experience. The reason for the crash is concluded to be "spacial disorientation", but sabotage is more likely.
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Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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