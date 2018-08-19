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Islamic Antichrist theory by Kent Hovind debunked
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87 views • August 19, 2018
I respect Kent and loved his old evolution work.
But an Islamic antichrist?
Come on Kent, not so.
1 John 2: 22 Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.
23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: [(but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also].
Only Jews deny Jesus is the Christ or Messiah making them antichrist by Bible definition
But an Islamic antichrist?
Come on Kent, not so.
1 John 2: 22 Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.
23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: [(but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also].
Only Jews deny Jesus is the Christ or Messiah making them antichrist by Bible definition
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