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The Boy with the Henna Tattoo - A Documentary Regarding The World wide Sex Trafficking Ring
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79 views • August 19, 2018
The Boy with the Henna Tattoo - March 2014
A global investigation of paedophilia that will stop you in your tracks.
Tonight we take you into the modern age of organised global child sex abuse; in particular, it's about a very secretive group of male predators and a young boy who was groomed from infancy by his two male parents in north Queensland and flown to America and Europe to be used for sex.
Archiving - deleted from YouTube
A global investigation of paedophilia that will stop you in your tracks.
Tonight we take you into the modern age of organised global child sex abuse; in particular, it's about a very secretive group of male predators and a young boy who was groomed from infancy by his two male parents in north Queensland and flown to America and Europe to be used for sex.
Archiving - deleted from YouTube
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