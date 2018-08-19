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Migrants ... A pledge at UCLA to "die to establish Islam".
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8 views • August 19, 2018
Amir Abdel Malik, a member of the Muslim Student Association (MSA), pledged at UCLA that he would "die to establish Islam". The MSA is one of the front groups in America established by the Muslim Brotherhood. Both organizations share similar credos, posing a threat to America's national security. Share to warn your friends of these religious fanatics who want to influence Muslims in America.
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