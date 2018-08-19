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Dave's recovery - running stadiums after just 3 months.
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9 views • August 19, 2018
Dave outlines his use of Isagenix products that returned him to running stadium steps in remarkable 90 days after a pilon fracture. A pilon fracture, also called a Plafond fracture, is a fracture of the distal part of the tibia, involving its articular surface at the ankle joint. Pilon fractures are caused by rotational or axial forces, mostly as a result of falls from a height or motor vehicle accidents.
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