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China Is The Blueprint For The Censorship Tyranny Rollout In America
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944 views • August 19, 2018
Alex Jones is being censored for exposing the communist Chinese plan to use American made technologies, like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, to bring down America. President Trump must act before it’s too late.
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