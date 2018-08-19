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ORGANIZED CRIME: MSM Calls For Jurors Names To Be Released So They Can Be Targeted
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456 views • August 19, 2018
The trial for Paul Manafort is currently underway. CNN, Buzzfeed, the New York Times, and the Washington Post are demanding the names of the jurors. Alex Jones explains that this information can be used to threaten the jury.
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