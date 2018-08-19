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🎵 Not The Damn Russians REMIX- A tribute To the Great Alex Jones
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64 views • August 19, 2018
It's not the damn Russians! How obvious is that? What an epic rant by Jones. So epic I had to put it to music. And during these crazy times of Orwellian censorship I put together this little jam as a tribute to the #1 censored person in the world, Alex Jones and the INFOwars posse.
I hope you like this jam, and more original songs on the way!
Twitter:
@DeplorableTodd
And less shadow banned acct
@RedPilledGenius
I hope you like this jam, and more original songs on the way!
Twitter:
@DeplorableTodd
And less shadow banned acct
@RedPilledGenius
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