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MAKING SCALES FOR YOUR DINOSAUR MAKING SCALES FOR YOUR DRAGON IN LATEX
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1 view • August 19, 2018
Using latex is as flexible latex skin, makes EXCELLENT scales for any reptile replica, dinosaur or dragon...here I'm removing pins from the flexible latex skin that held on the latex scales temporarily til the latex adhesive dries...
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