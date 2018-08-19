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Hidden Colours 1 - 2011 Documentary (Untold History) - Must see - Not from the our books
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14149 views • August 19, 2018
the film features scholars, historians, and social commentators who uncovered such amazing facts about things such as: The original image of Christ; The true story about the Moors; The original people of Asia; The great west African empires; The presence of Africans in America before Columbus; The real reason slavery was ended And much more.
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