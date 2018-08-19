© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia tests ‘killer satellite’ in orbit US State Department
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • August 19, 2018
The US State Department has warned that Russia may be pointing a deadly laser or microwave weapon towards Earth.
The mysterious Russian satellite began displaying “very abnormal behaviour” recently, assistant secretary Yleem Poblete told a conference in Switzerland on 14 August.
“We don’t know for certain what it is and there is no way to verify it,” she told attendees.
BBC News reports: Russia has dismissed the comments as “unfounded, slanderous accusations based on suspicions”.
**Learn More**
Russia accused of testing a ‘killer satellite’ in orbit: https://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/military/russia-accused-of-testing-a-killer-satellite-in-orbit/news-story/618fa3f5cf0bf28f83e0bf370f7cdd0c
**Follow US**
Nwo Report: http://www.nworeport.me
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NwoReport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nwo-Report-1505570316361450/
The mysterious Russian satellite began displaying “very abnormal behaviour” recently, assistant secretary Yleem Poblete told a conference in Switzerland on 14 August.
“We don’t know for certain what it is and there is no way to verify it,” she told attendees.
BBC News reports: Russia has dismissed the comments as “unfounded, slanderous accusations based on suspicions”.
**Learn More**
Russia accused of testing a ‘killer satellite’ in orbit: https://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/military/russia-accused-of-testing-a-killer-satellite-in-orbit/news-story/618fa3f5cf0bf28f83e0bf370f7cdd0c
**Follow US**
Nwo Report: http://www.nworeport.me
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NwoReport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nwo-Report-1505570316361450/
Keywords
earthspace forceus state departmentmicrowave frequenciesabnormal behaviourdid the russians just test a satellite killer missilerussia tests ‘killer satelliterussian militaryrussian pursuit of space based weaponsrussian satelliterussian satellitessatellite killerspace newsspace weaponspace weaponstoday newsus state department press briefing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.