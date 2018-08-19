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EduHistory ... 2015 ... Dr. Russell Blaylock, What's Happening to Intelligence?
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4091 views • August 19, 2018
Dr. Russell Blaylock, board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author & lecturer, with more than a quarter-century of medical experience, had this to say about our society. An in-depth series is accessible for anyone who wants to make an informed choice about vaccines for their family ~ (completely free!) Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionForChoice
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