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Ten Things We Wish We'd Known Before We Went Off Grid
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573 views • August 19, 2018
Ten Things We Wish We'd Known Before We Went Off Grid
Shout out to Emily Windsor and the Vermont Rocky Meadow Farm channels for disclosing some information on their off-grid living and beautiful homesteads! The more we listen from the skilled, the more we can learn together. You must check out their channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/emilywindsor
https://www.real.video/channel/mike802
Shout out to Emily Windsor and the Vermont Rocky Meadow Farm channels for disclosing some information on their off-grid living and beautiful homesteads! The more we listen from the skilled, the more we can learn together. You must check out their channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/emilywindsor
https://www.real.video/channel/mike802
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