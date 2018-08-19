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USHISTORY .... 2016 ... FOUR HISTORIC MINUTES IN PRIME TIME
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26 views • August 19, 2018
Hillary Clinton being called out for the blatant criminal that she is on national TV. Do not be dismayed by crap from the New York Times and other mainstream media outlets that PEDOPHILE John Podesta still has influence or that Trump will not go after Hillary... The Trump Administration will arrest Hillary, the Podesta brothers and many others.
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