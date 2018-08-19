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Starman Exposed - The double door partition
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31 views • August 19, 2018
This is the ONLY UNCHALLENGED hoax video of the Falcon Heavy on Youtube since the Falcon Heavy flew. This is undeniable proof that the capsule fairing halves were simply pulled apart by scooting them across the floor. The left one almost fell over. And they had to cut the video and re-stitch it with a glow bloom video effect. I almost think that Elon was pressured into hoaxing, because he started SpaceX, and THEN was told by NASA that is was impossible.
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