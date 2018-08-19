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Top 15 Forever Foods for Survival
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748 views • August 19, 2018
Top 15 Forever Foods for Survival
(I know this ain't all that healthy, but just a tip for SHTF preppers out there, when you are starving and need something to eat a can of spam with some rice and beans will do you fine. Why stock up on spam, right? Because spam lasts a long, long time. I've had 15 year old spam stocked up before, forgot all about it and one day found it (it fell behind a shelf). I opened and ate it, it was perfectly fine.)
(I know this ain't all that healthy, but just a tip for SHTF preppers out there, when you are starving and need something to eat a can of spam with some rice and beans will do you fine. Why stock up on spam, right? Because spam lasts a long, long time. I've had 15 year old spam stocked up before, forgot all about it and one day found it (it fell behind a shelf). I opened and ate it, it was perfectly fine.)
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