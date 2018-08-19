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Top 3 Guns For SHTF
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224 views • August 19, 2018
Top 3 Guns For SHTF
My recommendation would be to have a multi-purpose backup. One 9mm handgun, one 12 gauge shotgun and one rifle for your preferred long distance caliber. Buy all the gear you need too; scopes, mags, ammo, rem oil, cleaning kits, grips, etc. You might want to learn how to field strip those firearms too and purchase some spare parts. Have lots of extra ammo in stock. This way, in any situation you can choose to utilize whats right for you, for self-defense. This is my opinion.
My recommendation would be to have a multi-purpose backup. One 9mm handgun, one 12 gauge shotgun and one rifle for your preferred long distance caliber. Buy all the gear you need too; scopes, mags, ammo, rem oil, cleaning kits, grips, etc. You might want to learn how to field strip those firearms too and purchase some spare parts. Have lots of extra ammo in stock. This way, in any situation you can choose to utilize whats right for you, for self-defense. This is my opinion.
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