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Satanic Temple statue 8 feet tall Bophomet statue unveiled at the Arkansas State Capitol
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430 views • August 19, 2018
Arkansas satanic temple:Dozens attended a rally held by the Satanic Temple at the Arkansas State Capitol on Thursday.
The rally comes after the Arkansas legislature approved the placement of a Ten Commandments monument on the Capitol grounds.
During the Satanic Temple's Rally for the First Amendment, a more than 8 feet tall Bophomet statue was unveiled.
Learn More: https://www.circa.com/story/2018/08/16/whoa/satanic-temple-statue-unveiled-at-the-arkansas-state-capitol
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The rally comes after the Arkansas legislature approved the placement of a Ten Commandments monument on the Capitol grounds.
During the Satanic Temple's Rally for the First Amendment, a more than 8 feet tall Bophomet statue was unveiled.
Learn More: https://www.circa.com/story/2018/08/16/whoa/satanic-temple-statue-unveiled-at-the-arkansas-state-capitol
**Follow US**
Nwo Report: http://www.nworeport.me
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NwoReport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nwo-Report-1505570316361450/
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