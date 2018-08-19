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Video from NASA of the upper firmament
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514 views • August 19, 2018
Truth is stranger than fiction. You have been lied to. This is 100% real and shows you the upper firmament exactly as described in Genesis 1:6 They told you this is from the shuttle mission 78 but it is from an unmanned probe they sent into this firmament at a different time.
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