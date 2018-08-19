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🎵 MAGA Tonight- a patriotic jam
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58 views • August 19, 2018
Thank you for checking out my song and video, MAGA Tonight.
Sorry for the quality of the video though. I had a ton of issues editing this thing on my iPad but I wanted to upload it ASAP and it's already been a while. Eventually I'll redo it. For now enjoy the heck out of it.
I'll have a download link for the song and a lyrics video up shortly.
#MAGAtonight #weareallAlexJones #INFOwars
@RedPilledGenius
@DeplorableTodd
Sorry for the quality of the video though. I had a ton of issues editing this thing on my iPad but I wanted to upload it ASAP and it's already been a while. Eventually I'll redo it. For now enjoy the heck out of it.
I'll have a download link for the song and a lyrics video up shortly.
#MAGAtonight #weareallAlexJones #INFOwars
@RedPilledGenius
@DeplorableTodd
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