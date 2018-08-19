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The Best 5 Bug-Out Locations In The US
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434 views • August 19, 2018
The Best 5 Bug-Out Locations In The US
Anyone who is thinking about re-locating MUST check out Joel Skousen's book "Strategic Relocation", it is filled with ALL the information you need to know (State by State): demographics, population, crime rates, "freedom ranks", tax rates, graphics of public and private lands and much much more: http://www.joelskousen.com/strategic.html Buy it, you won't regret it!
Anyone who is thinking about re-locating MUST check out Joel Skousen's book "Strategic Relocation", it is filled with ALL the information you need to know (State by State): demographics, population, crime rates, "freedom ranks", tax rates, graphics of public and private lands and much much more: http://www.joelskousen.com/strategic.html Buy it, you won't regret it!
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