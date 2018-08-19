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USHistory ... 1915 onward ... Debunking A Century of War Lies
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24 views • August 19, 2018
In the modern age of democracy and volunteer armies, a pretense for war is required to rally the nation around the flag and motivate the public to fight. That is why every major conflict is now accompanied by its own particular bodyguard of lies. From false flag attacks to dehumanization of the "enemy," here are all the examples you'll need to help debunk a century of war lies.
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