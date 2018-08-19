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President Trump & Fake Liberal News
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98 views • August 19, 2018
So who is the MSM fake LIBERAL News?
finding out who "they" are is the beginning of understanding why they hate white christian culture.
Read the comment below by Chaplain Bob Walker
finding out who "they" are is the beginning of understanding why they hate white christian culture.
Read the comment below by Chaplain Bob Walker
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