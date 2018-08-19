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OLDSPEAK #011 - The Imam of Peace: Imam Tawhidi
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9 views • August 19, 2018
In this episode, That Guy speaks with Imam Tawhidi (The Imam of Peace) about the future of Islam in Australia; from the challenges of immigration to radicalization and beyond.
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Facebook: TGMAustralia
www.thatguy.media
Guest: Imam Tawhidi
Twitter: @Imamofpeace
www.imamtawhidi.com
If you'd like to see more content like this, please consider supporting us at: www.patreon.com/thatguymedia or email: [email protected] for PayPal / account details.
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Facebook: TGMAustralia
www.thatguy.media
Guest: Imam Tawhidi
Twitter: @Imamofpeace
www.imamtawhidi.com
If you'd like to see more content like this, please consider supporting us at: www.patreon.com/thatguymedia or email: [email protected] for PayPal / account details.
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